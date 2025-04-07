Clueless musical extends West End run into 2026

Clueless has extended its run at the Trafalgar Theatre!

Based on Jane Austen’s hit novel Emma, the piece is adapted from the hit 1995 movie of the same name starring Alicia Silverstone. It follows Cher Horowitz, the most popular student at Beverley Hills High, who revels in setting up relationships and generally meddling with her classmates’ lives.

Featuring a book by Amy Heckerling (the writer and director of Clueless), the show is scored by the multi-platinum singer-songwriter KT Tunstall (writer and performer of such celebrated hits as “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse and The Cherry Tree”). The lyrics are by Grammy Award winner Glenn Slater (Sister Act, Tangled), with direction by Rachel Kavanaugh (Half a Sixpence) and choreography by Lizzi Gee (Groundhog Day).

Taking on the role of Cher in the West End premiere is Emma Flynn, with Keelan McAuley as Josh.

Joining them as Dionne is Chyna-Rose Frederick, Romona Lewis-Malley playing Tai, Rabi Kondé playing Murray, and Isaac J Lewis playing Christian.

Travis is played by Blake Jordan, Elton by Max Mirza, Mel / Mr Hall / Driving Instructor by Ryan O’Donnell, Miss G / Ms S / Lucy / Heather by Imelda Warren-Green and Amber by Emily Florence.

The full ensemble comprises Sophie Elmes, Jacob Fisher, Aoife Kenny, Josh Latunji, James Lim, Ernest Stroud and Grace Eleanor Thomas. The swings are Dylan Gordon-Jones, Lucas Lluna, Lucy Rice and Rachel Seirian.

A previous version of the show, which used jukebox tunes, played off-Broadway in 2018 – though this version is completely new. A try-out run took place at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley.

The show has music supervision and arrangements by Carmel Dean, scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, costumes by Tony Award winner Paloma Young, lighting by Ben Cracknell sound by Rob Bettle and Sam Clarkson for Sound Quiet Time, wigs, hair and make-up design by Sam Cox, orchestrations by Simon Hale and casting by Olivia Laydon for Jill Green Casting.

Clueless has extended its run, and will now play until 28 March 2026.