Michael Sheen and Russell T Davies discuss their latest collaboration

The duo celebrated the launch of Welsh National Theatre’s first season – take a listen here

In a special bonus episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast, managing editor Alex Wood has a chat with the Welsh National Theatre’s artistic director – none other than stage and screen legend Michael Sheen. Sheen will kick off the company’s programming with a new, relocated production of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town – joined by the award-winning Doctor Who show runner and creative associate Russell T Davies.

Crompton and regular co-host and editor-in-chief Alex Wood present a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

