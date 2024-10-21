Star-studded Sondheim on Sondheim concert – photos released

The musical revue will be staged again tonight

Take a peek at the new staging of musical revue Sondheim on Sondheim, James Lapine’s celebration of composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim.

Offering a portrait of Sondheim through his own words and music, the piece will involve two dozen songs framed by video interviews. Conceived by Lapine, the revue uses original and archival footage to create a collage of Sondheim’s life and career. Songs from 19 different Sondheim musicals, including West Side Story, Company, Follies, and Into The Woods, are featured.

The cast is made up of Georgina Onuorah, Jenna Russell, Scarlett Strallen, Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Josefina Gabrielle, Jak Malone, Clive Rowe and Jack Wolfe.

Directed by Paul Foster, with musical direction by Alex Parker and choreography by Joanna Goodwin, this production reunites the team behind the 2022 concert of Gypsy at Alexandra Palace. The creative team also includes lighting designer Jack Weir, sound designer Paul Smith, and video designer Neil McDowell Smith.

Sondheim on Sondheim will feature a 14-piece onstage orchestra and is produced by Quick Fantastic, with a second staging tonight, Monday 21 October.

Remaining tickets are on sale now via the Alexandra Palace website.