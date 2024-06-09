Starry Sondheim on Sondheim concert to be staged this autumn

Hit revue Sondheim on Sondheim, James Lapine’s revue celebrating composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim, will be performed at Alexandra Palace Theatre later this year.

Offers a portrait of Sondheim through his own words and music, the piece will involve two dozen songs framed by video interviews. Conceived by Lapine, the revue uses original and archival footage to create a collage of Sondheim’s life and career. Songs from 19 Sondheim musicals, including West Side Story, Company, Follies, and Into The Woods, are featured.

The cast includes Fra Fee, Georgina Onuorah, Jenna Russell, and Scarlett Strallen, with further casting to be announced.

Directed by Paul Foster, with musical direction by Alex Parker and choreography by Joanna Goodwin, this production reunites the team behind the 2022 concert of Gypsy at Alexandra Palace. The creative team includes lighting designer Jack Weir, sound designer Paul Smith, and video designer Neil McDowell Smith. The production will feature a 14-piece onstage orchestra and is produced by Quick Fantastic, with playing dates on Sunday 20 October, and Monday 21 October.

Tickets go on sale on Monday 10 June at 10am via the Alexandra Palace website. Prices are £25, £40, and £60, with premium tickets available for £75, all subject to a booking fee.