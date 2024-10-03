Sky Arts to broadcast stage shows over Christmas season

An initial line-up of shows has been revealed by the channel

Sky Arts has announced three festive commissions that will play across the winter season.

Presenter Gyles Brandreth will present The Story of Panto, a new one-off special that delves into the unique form of performance that brings millions to the theatre every year. He will be joined by pantomime experts including Julian Clary and Gary Wilmot, with the show running on 16 December.

Brandreth said: “Pantomime is the only uniquely British art-form and we’re telling the story of its past, present and future, exploring the state of panto in 2024 from the village hall to the London Palladium. Do join us!”

Across three episodes, Sky Arts will go backstage with English National Ballet for the company’s acclaimed Nutcracker. The first two parts will follow the lead-up to the show, while the final two-hour special will be a complete performance of the show, filmed at London’s Coliseum.

English National Ballet’s artistic director and joint choreographer of Nutcracker, Aaron S Watkin, said: “Nutcracker holds a special place in English National Ballet’s history and in the hearts of our audiences. In 1950, we were one of the first UK companies to introduce the production into our repertoire and we have performed a version every year since.

“It’s wonderful to be able to open up the world of ballet as we work to bring new magic and wonder to this much-loved piece, offering real insight into what happens behind-the-scenes as a new production makes its way to the stage.” The series runs weekly from 9 December.

Finally, Matthew Bourne’s acclaimed staging of Edward Scissorhands, captured at Cardiff’s Millennium Centre, will be broadcast over the Christmas period. The production features the music of Danny Elfman and Terry Davies, and toured extensively from winter 2023, with a cinema release last month.