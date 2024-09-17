Sky Arts Awards winners announced

The winners of the inaugural Sky Arts Awards have been revealed in a broadcast ceremony from the Roundhouse in London.
Recognising a variety of disciplines from across the arts communities, the event itself was hosted by comedian and presenter Joe Lycett. At the event, Lycett also mapped out a “manifesto” for the arts, supplying a series of actionable policies for the government to implement right now to prevent a further decline in arts funding, attendance and support.
These include banning ticket touts, providing business rate guarantees, and promoting the presence of arts subjects on the curriculum.
Amongst the winners was playwright Ryan Calais Cameron, whose work include For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy and Retrograde, as well as Welsh National Opera and dance group Boy Blue.
Arts broadcaster and interviewer Melvyn Bragg was recognised for his lifetime’s achievement, while soprano Sally Spencer won the Arts Hero Award.
You can see the full list of winners and nominees below:
Classical Music
Anoushka Shankar for Chapter II: How Dark it is Before Dawn
James MacMillan for The Cumnock Tryst 2023 – WINNER
Richard Blackford for Songs of Nadia Anjuman
Comedy
Blindboyboatclub for The Blindboy podcast
Fern Brady (body of work) – WINNER
Julia Masli for ha ha ha ha ha ha ha
Dance
Boy Blue (body of work) – WINNER
Clod Ensemble for The Black Saint and the Sinner Lady
Michael Keegan-Dolan for How To Be A Dancer in Seventy- two Thousand Easy Lessons
Film
All Of Us Strangers
How To Have Sex – WINNER
Occupied City
Literature
Salman Rushdie for Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder
Paul Murray for The Bee Sting – WINNER
Claire Kilroy for Soldier Sailor
Opera
Welsh National Opera and NoFit State Circus for Death in Venice – WINNER
Royal Opera House for Wozzeck
English National Opera (body of work)
Poetry
Momtaza Mehri for Bad Diaspora Poems – WINNER
Karen McCarthy Woolf and Nathalie Teitler for editing the Mapping the Future anthology
Jackie Kay for May Day
Popular Music
Cleo Sol (body of work)
Dave & Central Cee for “Sprinter”
The Last Dinner Party for Prelude to Ecstasy – WINNER