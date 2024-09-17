Sky Arts Awards winners announced

The awards recognised everything from dance, to theatre, to opera and film

The winners of the inaugural Sky Arts Awards have been revealed in a broadcast ceremony from the Roundhouse in London.

Recognising a variety of disciplines from across the arts communities, the event itself was hosted by comedian and presenter Joe Lycett. At the event, Lycett also mapped out a “manifesto” for the arts, supplying a series of actionable policies for the government to implement right now to prevent a further decline in arts funding, attendance and support.

These include banning ticket touts, providing business rate guarantees, and promoting the presence of arts subjects on the curriculum.

Amongst the winners was playwright Ryan Calais Cameron, whose work include For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy and Retrograde, as well as Welsh National Opera and dance group Boy Blue.

Arts broadcaster and interviewer Melvyn Bragg was recognised for his lifetime’s achievement, while soprano Sally Spencer won the Arts Hero Award.

You can see the full list of winners and nominees below:

Classical Music

Anoushka Shankar for Chapter II: How Dark it is Before Dawn

James MacMillan for The Cumnock Tryst 2023 – WINNER

Richard Blackford for Songs of Nadia Anjuman

Comedy

Blindboyboatclub for The Blindboy podcast

Fern Brady (body of work) – WINNER

Julia Masli for ha ha ha ha ha ha ha

Dance

Boy Blue (body of work) – WINNER

Clod Ensemble for The Black Saint and the Sinner Lady

Michael Keegan-Dolan for How To Be A Dancer in Seventy- two Thousand Easy Lessons

Film

All Of Us Strangers

How To Have Sex – WINNER

Occupied City

Literature

Salman Rushdie for Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder

Paul Murray for The Bee Sting – WINNER

Claire Kilroy for Soldier Sailor

Opera

Welsh National Opera and NoFit State Circus for Death in Venice – WINNER

Royal Opera House for Wozzeck

English National Opera (body of work)

Poetry

Momtaza Mehri for Bad Diaspora Poems – WINNER

Karen McCarthy Woolf and Nathalie Teitler for editing the Mapping the Future anthology

Jackie Kay for May Day

Popular Music

Cleo Sol (body of work)

Dave & Central Cee for “Sprinter”

The Last Dinner Party for Prelude to Ecstasy – WINNER

Television

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland

The Sixth Commandment

Mr Bates vs The Post Office – WINNER

Theatre

@sohoplace (body of work)

Ryan Calais Cameron (body of work) – WINNER

The Sherman Theatre, Cardiff (body of work)

Visual Arts

Lindsey Mendick for Sh*tfaced – WINNER

Soheila Sokhanvari for Rebel Rebel

Steve McQueen for Grenfell

The Times Breakthrough Award