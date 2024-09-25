Royal and Derngate unveils new season – including national tour of Tambo and Bones 

A raft of new productions for the coming months and years

Royal and Derngate Northampton has announced its 2025/26 season, which will feature four productions as part of its “Made in Northampton” series.

The season opens with a new production of Hugh Whitemore’s Breaking the Code, directed by artistic director Jesse Jones. The play, which tells the story of Alan Turing, will include new material reflecting Turing’s legacy and its impact on modern Britain.

The production is co-produced with Landmark Theatres and Oxford Playhouse and will tour after its Northampton run (from 11 to 27 September 2025) to Queen’s Theatre Barnstaple, Oxford Playhoue and Peterborough’s Key Theatre.

Samson Hawkins’ Top G’s Like Me will have its world premiere in February 2026. Directed by Jones, the play is set in a skatepark, which will be recreated in the Derngate auditorium. The story follows a young man navigating toxic masculinity and social media influences, raising questions about identity and the impact of the digital world on young adults.

(the) WOMAN, written by Jane Upton and co-produced with New Perspectives, explores the challenges of motherhood and identity. Directed by Angharad Jones, this world premiere will open at Royal & Derngate before touring the UK.

Tambo and Bones, a satirical play by Dave Harris, will return in 2025 following its UK premiere at Stratford East in 2023. Directed by Matthew Xia, the production is a collaboration between Royal and Derngate, Actors Touring Company, and Stratford East, Belgrade Theatre, Leeds Playhouse and Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse. It wll run in Liverpool Playhouse, HOME Manchester, Belgrade Coventry, Stratford East and Leeds Playhouse as part of a new tour.

In addition to its in-house productions, Royal and Derngate will host a range of touring shows, including Dear Evan Hansen, Cruel Intentions, and Pig Heart Boy.

The creative team for the 2024 Christmas production of The Jolly Christmas Postman has also been confirmed. Directed by Jesse Jones, this family show will feature songs by Darren Clark and design by Abby Clarke, with lighting by Ric Mountjoy, sound by Beth Duke, orchestrations, arrangements and supervision by Clark and movement direction and choreography by Stacey McCarthy. The production run has been extended due to demand.