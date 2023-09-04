Royal and Derngate temporarily closes its doors and cancels shows over concrete concerns

In the midst of national concerns over the state of infrastructure in schools, Northampton venue Royal and Derngate has closed its doors for the month of September.

Schools across the country have been forced to close (just as term starts) while concrete structures are inspected for possible defects and dangers.

The venue said in a statement: “Due to the unfortunate discovery of RAA Concrete in our buildings, Royal and Derngate is temporarily closed. During this closure period, entry to the building is prohibited, and all performances and events during September at Royal and Derngate are being postponed.

Northampton Filmhouse is now also temporarily closed.

Box Office will contact ticket holders for all affected events in the coming days.

We ask for your patience during this time, and we will be reopening as soon as we can.

Updates will be posted here and on our social media channels.

Shows that are affected are:

Fri 8 – Sat 16 Sep 2023 – And Then There Were None

Sat, 9 September 2023 – Markus Birdman: Platinum

Sun, 17 September 2023 – An Evening with The Hollies

Sun, 17 September 2023 – Jordan Gray – Is It A Bird

Mon, 18 September 2023 – The Wonder Of Stevie

Tue, 19 September 2023 – Yippee Ki Yay

Wed, 20 September 2023 – Cube Disability Showcase

Wed, 20 September 2023 – Magical Bones

Thu, 21 September 2023 – Sh*tfaced Shakespeare

Thu, 21 September 2023 – Tim Vine

Fri, 22 September 2023 – Fascinating Aida

Fri, 22 September 2023 – NC Jazz

Sat, 23 September 2023 – Gyles Brandreth

Sat, 23 September 2023 – Seann Walsh

Sun, 24 September 2023 – Morgan and West

Tue, 26 September 2023 – Miriam Margolyes

Wed, 27 September 2023 – Jimmy Carr

Wed, 27 September 2023 – Mark Simmons

Thu, 28 September 2023 – Ivo Graham: Organised Fun

Thu, 28 September 2023 – Phil Wang

Fri, 29 September 2023 – Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

Fri, 29 September 2023 – Axel Blake

Fri, 29 September 2023 – Screaming Blue Murder Sat, 30 September 2023 – John Robins