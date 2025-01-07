Richard II with Jonathan Bailey begins rehearsals

The Bridge Theatre has started rehearsals for Richard II, opening on 10 February 2025 and running until 10 May.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, the production stars Jonathan Bailey in the title role, supported by a cast that includes Royce Pierreson as Henry Bolingbroke, Christopher Osikanlu Colquhoun as the Earl of Northumberland, and Olivia Popica as Queen Isabel.

Additional cast members include Amanda Root as Green and the Duchess of York, Phoenix Di Sebastiani as Thomas Mowbray and Groom, and Clive Wood as John of Gaunt. Returning to the Bridge Theatre is Michael Simkins, who will play the Duke of York.

The ensemble is rounded out by Adam Best as Sir John Bagot, Seamus Dillane as Lord Surrey, Vinnie Heaven as Aumerle, Jordan Kouamé as Sir John Bushy and Harry Percy, Gerard Monaco as Sir Stephen Scroop and Keeper, George Taylor as Fitzwater, and Badria Timimi as the Abbess of Carlisle. The understudy cast includes Emma Bown, Martin Carroll, and Stephan Boyce.

Richard II sees Shakespeare delve into themes of political power and authority, foregrounding on the contrast between the impulsive Richard and the practical Bolingbroke.

The production will feature design by Bob Crowley, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Carolyn Downing, and an original score by Grant Olding. Robert Sterne is the casting director, with Lily Dyble as associate director.

The creative team includes Jaimie Todd as associate designer, Charlie Smith as associate sound designer, Eleanor Dolan as costume supervisor, and Lily Mollgaard as props supervisor.

Tickets are available now below.