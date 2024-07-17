Red Speedo with Finn Cole – first look photos of the UK premiere

Exclusive: Take a first look at the current UK premiere of Red Speedo, starring Finn Cole (Peaky Blinders).

Described as “thrilling and dangerous” by our New York sister site during its 2016 Off-Broadway run, the play is written by Lucas Hnath (A Doll’s House, Part 2) and tells the story of Ray (played by Cole), a swimmer on the brink of international glory and a life-changing sponsorship deal until performance-enhancing drugs are discovered in the club’s refrigerator.

Cole makes his professional stage debut in the production and is joined on stage by Fraser James (The Seagull) as Coach, Parker Lapaine (House of the Dragon) making her professional stage debut as Lydia, and Ciarán Owens (Peaky Blinders, The Last Kingdom) as Peter.

Under the direction of Matthew Dunster (2:22 A Ghost Story), the creative team includes designer Anna Fleischle, associate designer and costume designer Cat Fuller, lighting designer Sally Ferguson, sound designer Holly Khan, casting director Matilda James, fight director RC-Annie, and accent coach Aundrea Fudge.

Co-produced by David Adkin, Red Speedo officially opens at Richmond’s Orange Tree Theatre tomorrow evening, 18 July, and runs until 10 August.