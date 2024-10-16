Present Laughter with Andrew Scott, Macbeth with Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma and more to be streamed via National Theatre at Home

National Theatre at Home has revealed a series of productions joining the platform for the festive season.

On 31 October, the season begins with Macbeth, starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma. This production, directed by Simon Godwin, was filmed live at Dock X in London and offers a cinematic take on Shakespeare’s tragedy. With set and costume design by Frankie Bradshaw, it is being released in time for Halloween, through Trafalgar Releasing.

In November, Nye, the hit play about Aneurin Bevan, the founder of the NHS, will stream for free as part of the National Theatre’s ‘Take Your Seats’ initiative. The production, featuring Michael Sheen, will be available on YouTube from 7 to 11 November. The show will also be returning to the stage in 2025.

December brings two major productions to the platform. From 6 December, audiences can watch Present Laughter, Noël Coward’s comedy about a self-absorbed actor preparing for a tour. Andrew Scott stars as Gary Essendine in a performance that won him a WhatsOnStage Award, with Varma and WhatsOnStage Award-winner Sophie Thompson also in the cast. This production was filmed during its sold-out run at the Old Vic in 2019 and is directed by Matthew Warchus.

Also arriving on 6 December is The Grapes of Wrath, an adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novel, filmed live from the Lyttelton stage. Directed by Carrie Cracknell, the cast includes Cherry Jones, Harry Treadaway, and Natey Jones. The production explores the struggles of a family during the Great Depression, as they journey west in search of a better life.

Completing the line-up is The Hot Wing King, a new production that premiered at the Dorfman Theatre this summer. Directed by Roy Alexander Weise, Katori Hall’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play explores family, masculinity, and the bonds that food creates. It will be available to stream from December, though an exact date is yet to be confirmed.

National Theatre at Home continues to provide access to a wide range of productions, with over 90 titles available. Subscriptions are priced at £9.99 a month or £99.99 annually. Most productions include captions, and over 85 per cent are available with audio description.