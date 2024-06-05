Andrew Scott and Indira Varma-led Present Laughter to head back to cinemas

Present Laughter is heading back to the big screen this July!

Matthew Warchus’ acclaimed production, featuring a WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-winning performance by Andrew Scott (Vanya) in the role of Gary Essedine, was filmed at the Old Vic in 2019 courtesy of National Theatre Live. It also received the full five stars from WhatsOnStage, being described as “a wonderfully enjoyable few hours in the theatre”.

Alongside Scott, the cast includes Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) and Sophie Thompson (Four Weddings and a Funeral), with Varma picking up an Olivier and Thompson picking up a WhatsOnStage Award for their respective performances.

Present Laughter, written by Noël Coward, was first staged in 1942. The comedy follows a successful and self-obsessed actor, who is experiencing an identity crisis.

Screenings will take place on 18 July 2024 with patrons being advised to find their nearest screening at Presentlaughter.ntlive.com.