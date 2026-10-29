Park Theatre announces cast for Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley

Park Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the UK premiere of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, alongside the world premiere of A Dickens of a Christmas, as part of its 2026 Christmas programme.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley will run in Park200 from 2 December 2026 to 10 January 2027, with a press performance on 8 December. Written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, the production is directed by Sarah Meadows and co-produced by Park Theatre and Adam Blanshay Productions.

Chloe Wade will play Mary Bennet in the play, which is based on the characters from Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Wade’s screen credits include Emmerdale, Doctors and Upgraded. She is also the founder of Chloe Wade Productions and wrote As SHE Likes It, which toured the UK in 2024.

The cast also includes Keaton Guimarães-Tolley as Arthur de Bourgh, Nadi Kemp-Sayfi as Elizabeth Darcy, Cash Holland as Jane Bingley, Jack Michael Stacey as Fitzwilliam Darcy, George Rowlands as Charles Bingley, Kara Lynch as Lydia Wickham and Yasmine Meaden as Anne de Bourgh.

Set during the festive season at Pemberley, the play centres on Mary Bennet, who finds herself overlooked while her sisters Elizabeth and Jane appear to have settled into their new lives. The arrival of Lord Arthur de Bourgh offers Mary the possibility of a different future.

The creative team includes lighting designer Jodie Underwood, sound designer Matt Huxley and movement director Christina Fulcher. Sarah-Jane Price is the casting director, with Ann Bailey and Ciara Pigeon on the stage management team.

Producer Adam Blanshay said: “We’re thrilled to have Chloe joining us as Mary Bennet. She brings a wonderful intelligence, wit and individuality to the role, and I think audiences will really connect with her interpretation of a character who has spent so long in the shadows of her more famous sisters. Following the fantastic experience of Dracapella last Christmas, it’s a real pleasure to be working with Park Theatre again to bring this charming and funny play to UK audiences for the first time.”

The second production in the programme is A Dickens of a Christmas, which will run in Park90 from 15 December 2026 to 9 January 2027, with a press performance on 18 December. The world premiere is presented by theatre company Maybe You Like It and is co-written and co-directed by Caleb Barron and Ellie Jay Cooper.

Based on lesser-known festive stories by Charles Dickens, the production follows a series of characters whose lives are affected by supernatural encounters and visions of the future.

Park Theatre artistic director Jez Bond said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming audiences to Park Theatre for two very different Christmas treats this year. In Park200, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley offers a witty and heartwarming return to Jane Austen’s world, while in Park90, A Dickens of a Christmas promises a wonderfully inventive and mischievous take on Dickens’ festive storytelling. It’s a joy to bring these productions together under one roof, and we hope audiences will join us for a little Christmas magic.”