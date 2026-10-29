Paddington The Musical extends run further into 2028 as new cast begin performances

Paddington The Musical has announced a new extension

The musical, which won 7 Olivier Awards and 9 WhatsOnStage Awards, is playing at the Savoy Theatre.

Based on A Bear Called Paddington by Michael Bond and the Paddington film, presented by arrangement with StudioCanal, the piece features lyrics by Tom Fletcher, a book by Jessica Swale, and is directed by Luke Sheppard. It opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews late last year, with WhatsOnStage giving the show a big five-star thumbs up.

Starting last night, the performers alternating the role of Paddington are Abbie Purvis and Hassan Taj as on stage performers, and Sonny Monaghan as Young Man/Paddington (voice and remote puppetry).

They’re joined by Cassidy Janson (Millicent Clyde), Marc Pickering (Mr Curry), Samantha Bingley (Lady Sloane), Tarinn Callender (reprising his role as Grant), Haydn Oakley (Mr Brown), Sandra Marvin (Tanya), Charlotte Wakefield (Mrs Brown), Teddy Kempner (reprising his role as Mr Gruber), Linzi Hateley (Mrs Bird), and Alex Crandon (Hank the Pigeon).

You can watch the new cast’s curtain call here:

Poppy Houghton and Francesca Ratcliffe alternate the role of Judy Brown and Eddison Burch and Shayne Maphosa alternate the role of Tony, with Charlie Dean, Arlo Drage, Oliver Goodman, and Finn Leonard alternating the role of Jonathan Brown.

The ensemble is Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Sarah Benbelaid, Millie Gubby, Helen Gulston, Daisy Hanna, Jonathan Hermosa-Lopez, Jacqueline Hughes, Kellianna Jay, Kwame Kandekore, Sam Lathwood, Andilé Mabhena, Kate Parr, Billy Roberts, Hugo Rolland, Eugene Shire, Vicki Lee Taylor and Kevin Tristan. Freya Rose is the Standby Paddington on-stage performer.

The creative team working with Sheppard includes Matt Brind as musical supervisor, orchestrator and arranger, Ellen Kane as choreographer, Tom Pye as scenic designer, Gabriella Slade as costume designer, Neil Austin as lighting designer, Gareth Owen as sound designer, Ash J Woodward as video designer and animator, Campbell Young Associates as hair, wig and make-up designers, Majid Adin for illustration and additional animation, Laura Bangay as musical director, and Natalie Gallacher for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting as casting director.

Nick Hockaday serves as young persons’ casting director, Javier Marzan as physical comedy consultant, with Tobago and D-Lime providing additional music consultancy.

The team responsible for the bear includes Tahra Zafar (Paddington bear designer), Audrey Brisson (Bear physicality associate director), Phill Woodfine (remote puppetry coach), and Annabelle Davis (Paddington bear casting director).

The musical is presented by Sonia Friedman Productions, StudioCanal and Eliza Lumley Productions on behalf of Universal Music UK.

Paddington The Musical is now booking to 25 June 2028, with the show saying the best availability is from next summer.