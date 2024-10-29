Nicole Scherzinger: British audiences are very demure, very mindful

Scherzinger weighed up the differences between the West End and Broadway spectators

In a recent interview, multi-award-winning Sunset Boulevard star Nicole Scherzinger shared her thoughts on the differences between UK and US audiences.

Scherzinger is currently wowing Broadway audiences as Norma Desmond in the New York transfer of Sunset Boulevard, first seen at the Savoy Theatre in London’s West End. She received rave reviews from US critics last week.

Last night saw her feature on hit US talk show The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where host Stephen Colbert asked her what the differences are between London and Broadway theatrical audiences.

“The British audience is very demure, very mindful, very respectful, very reserved”, while Broadway audiences are “free as a bird – they want you to know how they are feeling. It’s awesome because it’s more of an exchange, it’s so reciprocal and they give you so much energy.”

As part of the interview, Scherzinger also sang a few bars of “Losing My Mind” from Follies.

Scherzinger will be lighting up Broadway until July 2025 in the show, which also stars Tom Francis, David Thaxton and Grace Hodgett Young. It is only the latest in a seemingly very successful and ongoing partnership between director Jamie Lloyd and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber – with Lloyd now signing on to direct Lloyd Webber’s next musical, The Illusionist.