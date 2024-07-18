Guest star Norma Desmond announced for Sunset Boulevard on Broadway

See who follows in the footsteps of the West End’s Rachel Tucker

Mandy Gonzalez will star as the faded silent movie star Norma Desmond at select performances of the forthcoming Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard, which is set to begin preview performances at the St James Theatre on 28 September ahead of an official opening night on 20 October.

Gonzalez will play her first performance on Tuesday 22 October and will normally perform one show per week with the previously announced Nicole Scherzinger scheduled to play all other performances.

Gonzalez originated the role of Nina in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights, receiving a Drama Desk Award for her performance, along with the entire ensemble cast. She has also appeared in Hamilton, Wicked, and Aida.

Directed by Jamie Lloyd and choreographed by Fabian Aloise, this new production of the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber (score), Don Black (book and lyrics), and Christopher Hampton (book and lyrics) is designed by Soutra Gilmour (sets and costumes), Jack Knowles (lighting design), Adam Fisher (sound design), and Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography). Alan Williams is the music supervisor and musical director. Sunset Boulevard is based on the film by Billy Wilder.

In his review of the London run of this production, our critic raved: “Lloyd continues to prove why he’s one of the best in the business working right now.”