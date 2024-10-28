The Illusionist announced as Andrew Lloyd Webber’s next musical – directed by Jamie Lloyd

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s next musical has been revealed.

The Illusionist, with tunes penned by Lloyd Webber, is being co-created with Chris Terrio, who wrote the Oscar-winner Argo and Justice League.

It is partly based on the 2006 film of the same name, and is eyeing a London premiere, though a New York opening has not been ruled out. The score, according to Deadline, is said to be “operatic”. British songwriter Bruno Major is also part of the project, while there will be magic elements in the show. Set in 1900 Vienna, it follows a disruptive magician in an imperial city undermining the status quo.

As already revealed to WhatsOnStage, the musical is being pco-produced with Michael Harrison, who also co-produced the critically lauded Sunset Boulevard and Starlight Express. Jamie Lloyd (Sunset Boulevard, Evita) will direct the production, which has eyes on a 2026 bow.

Lloyd Webber revealed last week that Lloyd will be directing “a version” of Evita for a 2025 run. Lloyd previously directed the piece at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in 2019, though it is unconfirmed if the next staging will be the same version as the one seen five years ago, or a new production.

The Regent’s Park iteration received a glowing five-star review from WhatsOnStage and a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Direction. The production had been slated to run at the Barbican in 2020 but had its run cancelled due to the pandemic lockdowns.

The news is the latest in a series of hot, fresh Lloyd Webber projects – including an immersive Phantom of the Opera. His version of Starlight Express has also just extended for the fourth time, well into October 2025. That could mean we have at least three Lloyd Webber shows running concurrently in London next year.

Really Useful Group has also launched a “Box Five Club” for theatre fans who want exclusive access to Lloyd Webber shows and behind-the-scenes information.