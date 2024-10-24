Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals Evita will return to London next summer

Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced that Evita will be back in London next summer.

Telling the tale of the rise and fall of the iconic Argentinian figure, Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic 1978 musical includes numbers such as “Buenos Aires”, “Another Suitcase in Another Hall”, “Oh What a Circus” and “Don’t Cry for me Argentina”.

Speaking to Billboard, Lloyd Webber revealed that Jamie Lloyd‘s production, first seen at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, will be back in London next summer.

The Regent’s Park iteration received a glowing five-star review from WhatsOnStage in 2019. The production had been slated to run at the Barbican in 2020 but had its run cancelled due to the pandemic.

Lloyd later went on to direct Sunset Boulevard, which is enjoying a stellar season on Broadway after picking up seven WhatsOnStage Awards and seven Olivier Awards.

Lloyd Webber also reflected on Lloyd’s vision for his musicals: “Working with a director like Jamie, for me, is a wonderful thing, because he can talk from a different perspective than I do. The consequence of that with Sunset Boulevard., for example, is that we took the score a lot darker, in a lot more dangerous way than the original. But that is the joy. I’m a collaborator.”

The news is the latest in a series of hot, fresh Lloyd Webber projects – including an untitled musical, coming soon, as well as an immersive Phantom of the Opera. His version of Starlight Express has also just extended for the fourth time, well into October 2025. That could mean we have at least three Lloyd Webber shows running concurrently in London next year.

Really Useful Group has also launched a “Box Five Club” for theatre fans who want exclusive access to Lloyd Webber shows and behind-the-scenes information.

Dates, venue and (presumably starry) casting for Evita is yet to be revealed.