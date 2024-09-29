Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals more details for new musical and immersive Phantom of the Opera plans

Speaking to the Sunday Times this morning, Andrew Lloyd Webber revealed further information about his forthcoming new musical, amongst other intriguing matters.

Whilst celebrating the forthcoming release of the new Starlight Express album (two of the tracks can be streamed now), Lloyd Webber said that he believes theatre is having “a total renaissance”.

He spoke extensively about the importance of arts in education, and how he had a meeting with chancellor Rachel Reeves this month to discuss the urgency of the matter and the wider state of the arts, adding that “provincial theatres have not been looked after. It’s appalling.” He did, however, add that he believes that “the current government may well understand.”

He has issued a rallying cry for the creation of new musicals, saying that “the form of the musical has gone backwards”, and that “the most important thing is to get new work and new writers in.”

Speaking of new musicals, Lloyd Webber divulged that he plans to score a brand-new musical, aiming to be released in 2026, that is based on a film.

Set in Vienna in 1900, the musical is being co-created with Chris Terrio, who wrote the Oscar-winner Argo and Justice League. As already revealed to WhatsOnStage, the musical is being co-produced with Michael Harrison, who also co-produced the critically lauded Sunset Boulevard and Starlight Express.

He revealed that an immersive production of The Phantom of the Opera is due to play off-Broadway next year, though didn’t reveal more than that. Lloyd Webber also said that he “would like to” bring the much-adored Cats: The Jellicle Ball over from New York to London.