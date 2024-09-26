Starlight Express cast album release date and details confirmed

It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when!

Starlight Express has announced a release date for its brand-new cast album.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, which first debuted 40 years ago, is about a child’s train set that comes to life and competes to become the fastest engine in the world.

It had its opening night earlier this year, and is now booking into 2025 – and you can see all our coverage here.

A cast album will be released on 8 November 2024, with two tracks also being released digitally tomorrow (27 September) to get the wheels in motion. Pre-orders can start now.

Lloyd Webber said: “Starlight Express’ return to London has been an absolute joy for me. I knew immediately that we needed a cast album to capture this brilliant show. I am particularly pleased that ‘Hydrogen’ is one of our first singles – this a totally new track, written for this production as we reimagined the story of Starlight Express for the zeitgeist of 2024.”

The “highlights” vinyl track details are as follows:

Side A

1. Overture / Entry of Trains 03:52

2. Rolling Stock 02:53

3. Crazy 02:10

4. I Am Me 03:19

5. Whistle At Me 02:38

6. Hydrogen 03:04

7. AC/DC 04:01

8. Pumping Iron 03:32

TOTAL – 25:29

Side B

9. Make Up My Heart 03:22

10. Starlight Express 03:35

11. U.N.C.O.U.P.L.E.D 02:22

12. The Race 01:25

13. I Am The Starlight 04:17

14. One Rock ‘N’ Roll Too Many 02:43

15. I Do 04:18

16. Light at the End of the Tunnel 03:27

TOTAL – 25:29

A deluxe vinyl will also be released, with the track listing below.

Leading the show are Jeevan Braich as Rusty, Kayna Montecillo as Pearl, Jade Marvin as Momma McCoy, Al Knott as Greaseball, Eve Humphrey as Dinah and Tom Pigram as Electra.

Joining them are Jamie Addison, Jessie Angell, Ollie Augustin, Charles Butcher, Renz Cardenas, Catherine Cornwall, Jamie Cruttenden, Kelly Downing, Isaac Edwards, Asher Forth, Sam Gallacher, Lucy Glover, Pablo Gómez Jones, Scott Hayward, Lilianna Hendy, Dante Hutchinson, Lewis Kidd, Hannah Kiss, Oscar Kong, Emily Martinez, Deearna Mclean, Marianthe Panas, David Peter-Brown, Harrison Peterkin, RED, Bethany Rose-Lythgoe, Charlie Russell, Gary Sheridan, Jessica Vaux, Jaydon Vijn, Lara Vina Uzcatia, Sharon Wattis and Ashlyn Weekes.

The young actors are Shaniyah Abrahams, Cristian Buttaci, Alexander Brooks, Barnaby Halliwell, Mimi Soetan and Arabella Stanton.

Starlight Express premiered at the Apollo Victoria Theatre in 1984, where it played until 2002. It has also been running in Bochum, Germany for over 30 years, and has been seen by more than 20 million people. It has music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, and famously sees the cast perform on rollerskates. The original choreography was by Arlene Phillips, who returns as creative dramaturg alongside choreographer Ashley Nottingham.

Luke Sheppard directs the new production, while the creative team features set designer Tim Hatley, costume designer Gabriella Slade, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Gareth Owen, video designer Andrzej Goulding, new orchestrations by Matthew Brind and Lloyd Webber, musical supervision by Matthew Brind and David Wilson, musical direction by Laura Bangay and casting by Pearson Casting.

Audience members in Wembley Park are able to sit either around and inside the “racing track”, or behind the performance space on a more conventional rake.

Tickets through to June 2025 are on sale below.

Deluxe vinyl track listing:

SIDE A

1. Overture / Entry of Trains 03:52

2. Rolling Stock 02:53

3. Crazy 02:10

4. I Am Me 03:19

5. Whistle At Me 02:38

6. Freight Is Great 02:46

17 minutes, 38 seconds

SIDE B

7. Hydrogen 03:04

8. AC/DC 04:01

9. Pumping Iron 03:32

10. Make Up My Heart 03:22

11. Momma’s Blues 02:43

12. Starlight Express 03:35

20 minutes, 17 seconds

SIDE C

13. U.N.C.O.U.P.L.E.D 02:22

14. Wide Smile 01:45

15. The Race 01:25

16. I Am The Starlight 04:17

17. The Final Race 02:55

12 minutes, 44 seconds

SIDE D

18. One Rock ‘N’ Roll Too Many 02:43

19. I Do 04:18

20. Light at the End of the Tunnel 03:27

21. Megamix 05:28

15 minutes, 56 seconds