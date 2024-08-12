Full cast announced for Sunset Boulevard on Broadway

Full cast has been announced for the forthcoming Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard, which is set to begin preview performances at the St James Theatre on 28 September ahead of an official opening night on 20 October.

WhatsOnStage Award-winner Nicole Scherzinger will lead the Broadway transfer of the seven-time WhatsOnStage Award-winning show, alongside Olivier Award-winner Tom Francis as Joe Gillis, WhatsOnStage Award-winner Grace Hodgett-Young as Betty Schaefer and Olivier nominee David Thaxton as Max Von Mayerling. Mandy Gonzalez will play one show per week as Desmond, while Caroline Bowman will standby for the role.

Joining them will be Olivia Lacie Andrews as Nancy, Brandon Mel Borkowsky as John, Shavey Brown as Finance Man/Stan/DeMille, Hannah Yun Chamberlain as Young Norma, Cydney Clark as Joanna/Guard, Raúl Contreras as Finance Man/Frank, Tyler Davis as Sheldrake, E J Hamilton as Lisa, Sydney Jones as Dorothy, Emma Lloydas Mary/Heather, Pierre Marais as Sammy, Shayna McPherson as Camera Operator/Katherine, Jimin Moon as Morino/Hog Eye, Justice Moore as Jean, Drew Redington as Myron/Jones/Camera Operator, and Diego Andres Rodriguez Artie.

The swings for the production will be Giuseppe Bausilio (dance captain), Kristina Garvida Doucette (assistant dance captain), Brandon LaVar, Maggie Likcani, Abby Matsusaka, and Rixey Terry.

Directed by Jamie Lloyd and choreographed by Fabian Aloise, this new production of the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber (score), Don Black (book and lyrics), and Christopher Hampton (book and lyrics) is designed by Soutra Gilmour (sets and costumes), Jack Knowles (lighting design), Adam Fisher (sound design), and Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography). Alan Williams is the music supervisor and musical director. Sunset Boulevard is based on the film by Billy Wilder.

In her review of the London run of this production, Sarah Crompton said it was: “a beautiful rethinking of one of Lloyd Webber’s greatest shows.”