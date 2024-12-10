MJ announces new lead in the West End

The new star will take over from Myles Frost

Jamaal Fields-Green will take over the role of MJ in the London production at the Prince Edward Theatre next year.

Fields-Green, who was previously flown over to London to cover the role, has the distinction of being the only performer to have played MJ in three global productions: on Broadway, on the US national tour and in the West End.

He said today: “I’m deeply humbled and honoured to have the opportunity to perform in this show and role here in London. Ever since I made my debut in the West End earlier this year, something in the city has been calling me back. London – I’m excited to share my artistry and make some magic with you in this beautiful city. I hope to see you at the theatre, I promise you’re not going to want to miss it. Let’s party!”

He will begin performances on Monday 14 January 2025.

The show, which was nominated for three WhatsOnStage Awards last week, is penned by Lynn Nottage (Sweat) and directed and choreographed by Royal Ballet associate artist Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris). Set during rehearsals for the 1992 Dangerous tour, the piece explores Michael Jackson’s life through interviews with a visiting crew from MTV.

Also in the show are Ashley Zhangazha as Joseph Jackson/Rob, Mitchell Zhangazha as Michael, Philippa Stefani as Rachel, Phebe Edwards as Katherine Jackson/Kate, Matt Mills as Berry Gordy/Nick, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton as Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones, Matt Gonsalves as Alejandro, Jon Tsouras as Dave, Kieran Alleyne as MJ alternate and standby for Michael, Kwamé Kandekore as the standby for MJ and Michael.

The production also features scenic design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costume design by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Musical supervision is by David Holcenberg, and the orchestrations and arrangements are by Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb. UK Casting is by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.