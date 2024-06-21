MJ The Musical extends West End run into 2025

MJ The Musical has extended its West End run at the Prince Edward Theatre into 2025.

The show is penned by Lynn Nottage (Sweat) and directed and choreographed by Royal Ballet associate artist Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris). Set during rehearsals for the 1992 Dangerous tour, the piece explores Michael Jackson’s life through interviews with a visiting crew from MTV.

The London cast is led by Tony Award winner Myles Frost (reprising his role as MJ after appearing in the musical on Broadway), alongside Ashley Zhangazha as Joseph Jackson/Rob, Mitchell Zhangazha as Michael, Philippa Stefani as Rachel, Phebe Edwards as Katherine Jackson/Kate, Matt Mills as Berry Gordy/Nick, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton as Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones, Matt Gonsalves as Alejandro, Jon Tsouras as Dave, Kieran Alleyne as MJ alternate and standby for Michael, Kwamé Kandekore as the standby for MJ and Michael.

Also appearing are Jaydon Eastman, Elliot Mugume, Ethan Sokontwe and Dylan Trigger as Little Michael, with Cristiano Cuino, Sekhani Dumezweni, Khanya Madaka and Aidan Oti as Little Marlon.

The company is complete by Derek Aidoo, Morgan Baulch, Milan Cacacie, Spencer Darlaston-Jones, Hanna Dimtsu, Aden Dzuda, Marie Finlayson, Christopher Gopaul, Kalisha Johnson, Grace Kanyamibwa, Travis Kerry, Dianté Lodge, Simeon Montague, George Ross, Lydia Sterling, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Taylor Walker, Charlotte-Kate Warren and Tavio Wright.

The production also features scenic design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costume design by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Musical supervision is by David Holcenberg, and the orchestrations and arrangements are by Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb. UK Casting is by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

MJ The Musical has now extended its run through to 29 March 2025, with tickets on sale below.