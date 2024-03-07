MJ extends West End run and releases first look photos

The production has opened in previews at the Prince Edward Theatre

MJ has extended its West End run.

Beginning previews last night, the show plays at the Prince Edward Theatre, with a press night scheduled for 27 March. It is penned by Lynn Nottage (Sweat) and directed and choreographed by Royal Ballet associate artist Christopher Wheeldon.

Appearing alongside Tony Award-winner Myles Frost (reprising his role after appearing in the piece on Broadway) are Ashley Zhangazha as Joseph Jackson / Rob, Mitchell Zhangazha as Michael, Philippa Stefani as Rachel, Phebe Edwards as Katherine Jackson / Kate, Matt Mills as Berry Gordy / Nick, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton as Tito Jackson / Quincy Jones, Matt Gonsalves as Alejandro, Jon Tsouras as Dave, Kieran Alleyne as MJ alternate and standby for Michael, Kwamé Kandekore as the standby for MJ and Michael.

The full cast includes Derek Aidoo, Morgan Baulch, Milan Cacacie, Spencer Darlaston-Jones, Hanna Dimtsu, Aden Dzuda, Marie Finlayson, Christopher Gopaul, Kalisha Johnson, Grace Kanyamibwa, Travis Kerry, Dianté Lodge, Simeon Montague, George Ross, Lydia Sterling, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Taylor Walker, Charlotte-Kate Warren and Tavio Wright.

Also appearing are Jaydon Eastman, Elliot Mugume, Ethan Sokontwe and Dylan Trigger as Little Michael, with Cristiano Cuino, Sekhani Dumezweni, Khanya Madaka and Aidan Oti as Little Marlon.

MJ also features scenic design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costume design by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Musical supervision is by David Holcenberg, and the orchestrations and arrangements are by Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb. UK Casting is by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

The show has now extended its run through to 7 December 2024, with tickets on sale from £20. Production images featuring the West End cast have been revealed: