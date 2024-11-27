Mamma Mia! The Party announces new Nikos

Ian Kelsey will join the cast of Mamma Mia! The Party as Nikos on 5 February 2025.

Kelsey is known for his extensive television career, including roles in Coronation Street, Doctors, Casualty, Emmerdale, and Where the Heart Is. His stage credits include Billy Flynn in Chicago (China Tour and UK productions), Danny in Grease (West End), Professor Callahan in Legally Blonde (Curve, Leicester), and Andy Dufresne in The Shawshank Redemption (UK tour).

The cast also features Lucinda Lawrence as Kate, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah as Debbie, Inês Fernandez as Konstantina, Henryk Firth as Adam, Oscar Balmaseda as Fernando, Georgia Morgan as Nina, and Dawn Spence as Grandma. Bella is performed at certain shows by Allie Ho Chee or Rosie Rowlands. Other cast members include Kelly Aaron as Sue/Swing, Emanuel Alba as Carlos/Swing, Claudia Bradley as Loretta/Swing, Deschenes Graham as Joyce/Swing, Robban Hogstrom as Robin/Swing, and Ollie Llewelyn-Williams as Ruben/Swing. The musicians are John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Luke Roberts, Steve Rushton, and Flo Blue.

Kelsey takes over from Antony Costa, whose final performance was on 15 November 2024. Fed Zanni, who originated the role when the show opened in London in 2019, has returned to play Nikos until 2 February 2025.

This year marked two major anniversaries for ABBA fans: the 50th anniversary of the band’s Eurovision win with “Waterloo” and the fifth anniversary of Mamma Mia! The Party in London. The show, created by Björn Ulvaeus with an English book by Sandi Toksvig, is an immersive theatrical and dining experience that takes place at Nikos’ taverna on the Greek island of Skopelos. Guests enjoy a four-course Greek feast while the story unfolds around them, featuring ABBA hits aplenty.

The show is co-directed and choreographed by Stacey Haynes and Roine Söderlundh, with set designed by Bengt Fröderberg, lighting designed by Patrick Woodroffe, sound designed by Gareth Owen, costumes designed by Annsofi Nyberg, music supervision by Robin Svensson and casting by David Grindrod for Grindrod Burton Casting.

Mamma Mia! The Party is booking at the O2 in London until 15 June 2025.