Macbeth with David Tennant and Cush Jumbo to stream worldwide

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning production of Macbeth will be available to stream from next month.

It will be the first time the piece will be available for home viewing, following a successful cinema release.

Max Webster’s production stars David Tennant and Cush Jumbo as the titular duo. The revival originally premiered at the Donmar Warehouse, where it was recorded, before enjoying a record-breaking West End run at the end of 2024.

The piece saw audiences wearing headphones to intimately hear what was going on (and sometimes not going on) on stage. However, in the film, the recording will be mixed to integrate the audio effects into the final experience.

The production will be added exclusively to Marquee TV and available to watch in the UK, Republic of Ireland, United States of America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand from Tuesday 1 April.

Also in the cast are Rob Alexander-Adams, Moyo Akandé, Annie Grace, Jasmin Hinds, Martyn Hodge, Brian James O’Sullivan, Casper Knopf, Gemma Laurie, Cal MacAninch, Kathleen MacInnes, Alasdair Macrae, Niall MacGregor, Rona Morison, Noof Ousellam, Raffi Phillips, Jatinder Singh Randhawa, Theo Wake, Ros Watt and Benny Young.

The revival received a glowing review from Sarah Crompton when it was first seen at the Donmar Warehouse, being described as “striking deep chords” and being led by two “wonderfully observed” performances. Tennant went on to win the Critics’ Circle Award for Best Shakespearean Performance, and the WhatsOnStage Award this year. Jumbo was also nominated at the WhatsOnStage Awards for her performance.

The cinema release was described as “wonderous” and parts “electrifying” by Alex Wood.

Macbeth is designed by Rosanna Vize, with lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound by Fry, movement by Shelley Maxwell, composition and musical direction by Macrae, fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of Rc-Annie Ltd, and casting direction by Anna Cooper.

