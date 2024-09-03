London Theatre Direct celebrates 25th anniversary with voucher giveaway

London Theatre Direct, one of the UK’s major online theatre ticketing agencies has marked its 25th anniversary with a special series of intiatives.

To celebrate the milestone, the company will host 25 days of exclusive promotions and giveaways, beginning on 1 September 2024. As part of the celebrations, London Theatre Direct has launched a scheme to give away a total of £12.5 million’s worth of £25 vouchers, distributed to newsletter users who spend over £150 on a purchase.

Since its inception in 1999, the company has sold over 15 million tickets for more than 6,000 shows, grossing over £1 billion in ticket sales. In 2019, London Theatre Direct was acquired by Trafalgar Entertainment, whose CEOs Rosemary Squire and Howard Panter said today: “London Theatre Direct was one of the UK’s first exclusively online ticket agencies and has gone on to become one of the world’s biggest theatre ticket agencies and distributors, selling more than £1 billion worth of tickets. Always innovative and ahead of the curve, the success story continues. Here’s to the next 25!”

Ryan Woods, commercial director at London Theatre Direct, added: “We are now one of the largest distributors of tickets for West End shows. We are passionate about working with all shows to sell tickets across multiple channels that bring audiences in from around the globe. We really are in it for the long run, so here’s to another 25 years!”

The company received a range of messages of congratulations, with producer Sonia Friedman saying: “London Theatre Direct have had an enormous positive impact on London’s West End over the past decades by making theatre more accessible to the public and helping millions fall in love with performing arts. Here’s to many more years of helping to bring the magic, imagination and power of live performance in all its forms to audiences far and wide and thank you for giving countless number of theatregoers memories that will last a lifetime”.

Another West End producer Michael Harrison said: “Happy birthday to London Theatre Direct! A huge achievement and huge service to the industry. Here’s to working together for the many more years to come!”