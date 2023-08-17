A Little Life starring James Norton – cinema trailer released

Exclusive: Ahead of its cinematic release, a new trailer has been produced for A Little Life.

Recorded across four performances at the Savoy Theatre between 6 and 9 July, the stage adaptation of Hanya Yanagihara’s novel features James Norton (Happy Valley) as Jude, Luke Thompson (Bridgerton) as Willem, Omari Douglas (Cabaret) as JB, Zach Wyatt (The Witcher) as Malcolm, Elliot Cowan (The Crown) as Brother Luke/Doctor Traylor/Caleb, Zubin Varla (Tammy Faye) as Harold, Nathalie Armin (Force Majeure) as Ana, and Emilio Doorgasingh (Best of Enemies) as Andy.

You can read our review of the show here.

A Little Life follows four college friends in New York City as their lives are pulled apart by various forces. Yanagihara’s 2015 novel was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize, and in 2016 was also nominated for the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction.

Yanagihara has adapted her seminal novel for the stage alongside Koen Tachelet and Ivo van Hove (who also directs). This English-language premiere follows a Dutch-language production run in Edinburgh last August. That iteration was awarded the full five stars by WhatsOnStage.

Joining van Hove on the creative team are set and lighting designer (and regular collaborator) Jan Versweyveld, as well as costume designer An D’Huys, music and sound designer Eric Sleichim and casting director Julia Horan.

Distributed by Trafalgar Releasing, in partnership with Wessex Grove, Gavin Kalin Productions and Playful Productions, A Little Life will be shown in UK and selected European cinemas on 28 September 2023.