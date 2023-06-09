A Little Life to be screened in cinemas

A Little Life is to be shown in cinemas across the nation.

Appearing in the stage production of Hanya Yanagihara’s novel are James Norton (Happy Valley) as Jude, Luke Thompson (Bridgerton) as Willem, Omari Douglas (Cabaret) as JB, Zach Wyatt (The Witcher) as Malcolm, Elliot Cowan (The Crown) as Brother Luke/Doctor Traylor/Caleb, Zubin Varla (Tammy Faye) as Harold, Nathalie Armin (Force Majeure) as Ana, and Emilio Doorgasingh (Best of Enemies) as Andy.

A Little Life follows four college friends in New York City as their lives are pulled apart by various forces. Hanya Yanagihara’s 2015 novel was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize, and in 2016 was also nominated for the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction.

It will be shown in UK and selected European countries on 28 September 2023. Tickets will go on sale from 6 July. The box office record-breaking production will be filmed across four performances – 6 July, both performances on 8 July, and 9 July – at the Savoy Theatre. These performances are the last ones to be put on sale – offering the final opportunity to see the production live.

Producers Wessex Grove’s Benjamin Lowy and Emily Vaughan-Barratt said today, “Producing Hanya’s ground-breaking novel A Little Life on stage has been an extraordinary privilege, and it’s been humbling to see how many people have embraced Ivo’s production. We’re grateful to be able to partner with Trafalgar Releasing to take this show to audiences across the UK and Europe, who otherwise have not had the opportunity to share in this one off piece of theatre making and the cast’s incredible performances.”

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, commented, “Following the sold-out run of A Little Life in the West End, it’s great to partner with Wessex Grove, Gavin Kalin Productions and Playful Productions to bring the hottest London theatre event of 2023 to the big screen, sharing this acclaimed production with both theatre lovers and fans of the book across the UK and Europe.”

Yanagihara has adapted her seminal novel for the stage alongside Koen Tachelet and Ivo van Hove (who also directs). This English language premiere follows a Dutch-language production run in Edinburgh last August. That iteration was awarded the full five stars by WhatsOnStage.

Joining van Hove on the creative team are set and lighting designer (and regular collaborator) Jan Versweyveld, as well as costume designer An D’Huys, music and sound designer Eric Sleichim and casting director Julia Horan.