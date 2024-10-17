Video

Little Piece of You musical at Theatre Royal Drury Lane – first listen to “Burn It Down”

The new musical is penned by 17-year-old Kjersti Long

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

17 October 2024

Burn it down
Dujonna Gift, Mica Paris and Kjersti Long

Exclusive: Have a first listen new musical Little Piece of You – An Atypical Musical. 

With two staged concert performances at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 31 October and 1 November 2024, it is written by 17-year-old Kjersti Long, and will see Long herself star in the production as Sidney Hill. The show itself follows Shannon and Britt, a courageous mother and daughter, as they confront their family’s hidden struggles.

Joining Long are Mica Paris (Fame), who will play the role of Shannon, while David Bedella (& Juliet) plays the role of Ethan, with Dujonna Gift (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) as Britt.

Long began writing the music for Little Piece of You at just 14 years old. She has already made a name for herself in the US, having headlined at venues including the Bitter End in New York City and the Apollo Theatre in Harlem. Her songs, such as “Burn It Down” from the musical, have garnered thousands of views on YouTube, while she also worked with stage and screen legend Vanessa Williams on Williams’ single “Legs (Keep Dancing)”.

Little Piece of You – An Atypical Musical features material by book writer Melissa Leilani Larson, music and lyrics by Long and Jeremy Long, with additional lyrics by Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga, Wendy Parr, Paul Moak, and Hunter Wolfe.

Watch a performance of “Burn It Down” below:

The full creative team features book writer Melissa Leilani Larson, composers and lyricists Kjersti Long and Jeremy Long, additional lyrics Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga, Wendy Parr, Paul Moak, Hunter Wolfe, co-directors Jennifer Tang, Joshua Long, associate director Shelby Noelle Gist, musical supervisor Katy Richardson, musical director Lauren Hopkinson, set designer Justin Williams, lighting designer Tim Oliver, sound designer Tom Marshall, costume designer Elin Steele, costume supervisor Ariadna Mayal Miranda, orchestrator and arranger Zach Hansen.

The orchestra will feature members of the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, while the team also includes co-choreographers Jess Williams, Jonnie Riordan, set design US consultant Brad Shelton, dramaturg Janine Sobeck Knighton, casting director Pearson Casting, CSM Dom Whiffin, DSM Sorcha Doherty, ASM Millie Drury and production manager Pete Kramer, while general management is by Carter Dixon McGill Productions.

