Oliver Tompsett to join Eric McCormack in new musical Wild About You in the West End

The show will be staged in concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Exclusive: WhatsOnStage Award nominee Oliver Tompsett (In Dreams) is set to join Will & Grace star Eric McCormack in the cast of the upcoming concert stagings of new musical Wild About You.

Tompsett received WhatsOnStage Award nominations for his roles in & Juliet, We Will Rock You and Rock of Ages, with other notable stage credits including Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots, Guys and Dolls and Wicked. Emmy Award winner McCormack’s previous credits include The Cottage, The Best Man and The Music Man. Additional casting will be revealed shortly.

Wild About You features music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy (who has starred on Broadway in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square and Jesus Christ Superstar) and a book by Eric Holmes (The Good Fight). The concert performances will be directed and choreographed by Nick Winston (Bonnie and Clyde) and casting is by Harry Blumenau.

The show follows Olivia, a woman who wakes up in hospital and must grapple with limited memory, attempting to identify her emergency contact among past loves.

A concept album for the show was released online last autumn, with notable performers such as Katharine McPhee, Alex Newell, Jackie Burns, Jenn Colella, Joaquina Kalukango, Jessie Mueller, Lea Salonga, and others involved. The album is produced by two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Spector and Daniel Edmonds, who also serves as the album’s music supervisor/director, arranger and orchestrator.

Wild About You is set to make its world premiere in concert at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 25 and 26 March 2024, with tickets on sale below.