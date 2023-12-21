Win a pair of tickets to Wild About You – The Musical in Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

New year, new musical! Here’s your chance to win a pair of tickets to the forthcoming world premiere of Wild About You.

The show follows Olivia, a woman who wakes up in hospital and must grapple with limited memory, attempting to identify her emergency contact among past loves. Eric McCormack (best known for his role in Will & Grace) is set to star, with further cast to be confirmed. McCormack’s stage credits include The Cottage, The Best Man and The Music Man.

Directed and choreographed by Nick Winston (Bonnie and Clyde), the concerts are set to take place at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 25 and 26 March 2024.

Answer the question at the link below in order to apply. Lucky winners will be contacted by WhatsOnStage.

Entries close 29 December 2023.

Enter the competition here.

Competition Terms and Conditions

• Prize consists of a pair of tickets to Wild About You at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

• The promoter for this competition is WhatsOnStage Ltd (“the Promoter”).

• These terms and conditions apply to this competition and entry to the competition is acceptance of these terms and conditions.

• The competition is only available to residents of the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man over the age of 18.

• Employees of the Promoter, their family members or anyone else connected in any way with the competition or helping to set up the competition shall not be permitted to enter.

• No purchase is necessary to enter the competition and only one entry per person will be accepted.

• The competition will run from Friday 22 December 2023 until 12pm on Friday 29 December 2023. After this specified date, no further entries to the competition will be permitted.

• The winner will be selected at random and will be notified by email within 2 days of the competition closing. If the winner cannot be contacted or does not claim the prize within 1 day of notification, the winner’s prize will be forfeited and the Promoter will be entitled to select a replacement winner (and that winner will similarly have to respond to the notification sent to them by the Promoter within 1 day of that notification being sent to them or else they will also forfeit their prize).

• The Promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice in the event of a happening outside of their control. Any changes to the competition will be notified to entrants as soon as possible by the Promoter.

• No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

• The Promoter is not responsible for inaccurate prize details supplied to any entrant by any third party connected with this Promotion.

• No cash alternative to the prizes will be offered. The prizes are non-transferable. Prizes are subject to availability and we reserve the right to substitute any prize with another of equivalent value without giving notice.

• In the interest of fairness, winners will be chosen at random.

• The Promoter will not be liable for winners not receiving the email to notify them of their success or failing to attend on time or, indeed, at all.

• The Promoter’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

• These Terms and Conditions are effective as of 22 December 2023.