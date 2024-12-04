Little Angel Theatre unveils 2025 season

Little Angel Theatre has announced its programme for spring and summer 2025.

A stage adaptation of Joseph Coelho’s poetry collection Overheard in a Tower Block will premiere at the theatre from 24 May to 27 July 2025. The show, aimed at audiences aged seven and up, explores themes of growing up in the city through imaginative and poignant storytelling.

Krafty the Urban Fox: Tales from the Tower Block will run concurrently. Designed for ages three to five, the production follows an urban fox and friends on a night-time adventure in the city.

A new adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s A Squash and a Squeeze will premiere on 1 February 2025 at Little Angel Studio before embarking on a UK tour. The show, for children aged 3 to 8, is brought to life by the team behind The Smartest Giant in Town and Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book.

Donaldson’s The Paper Dolls, co-produced with Polka Theatre, will also return to Little Angel Theatre. The story, suitable for ages three to eight, will run from 17 May to 20 July 2025. The theatre’s Miniature Travelling Circus, aimed at children aged two to five, will be back from 15 February to 19 April 2025.

The theatre will continue its outreach work with two notable projects. The Prison Project, part of its ‘Suitcase Show’ initiative, will bring small-scale performances to prison family days, fostering connections between children and incarcerated family members. Meanwhile, the Story of Stories workshops, touring to primary schools, will encourage children to develop storytelling skills using props and puppets.

Additionally, Persephone: A Tale of the Seasons, aimed at children aged six months to three years, will tour regional venues from 20 February to 11 April 2025. The sensory production explores nature’s changes through interactive experiences.