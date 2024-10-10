Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book to transfer to the West End

Little Angel Theatre’s adaptation of Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book, based on the work of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, will transfer to the West End this Christmas.

Following a run at Little Angel Theatre and a nationwide tour, the musical will play at the Trafalgar Theatre from 5 December 2024 to 5 January 2025. The production, a co-creation with the Lowry and Rose Theatre, is aimed at children aged three to eight.

Adapted by Barb Jungr and Samantha Lane, the musical celebrates the world of reading through puppetry and original songs.

Donaldson said today: “I am delighted that Little Angel’s magical production of Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book is transferring to the West End. It is a story that celebrates the joy of reading in many forms – books, magazines and even encyclopaedias. It is a book within a book within a book – in fact there are 11 books in total – complete with pirates, ghosts, dragons and aliens, to name a few. It has been wonderful to see the story move from page to stage, complete with puppets and songs.”

Direction is by Lane and composition by Jungr, with set and costume by Ellie Mills, puppets by Maia Kirkman-Richards and lighting by Sherry Coenen. Georgie Samuels and Pierre Hanson-Johnson will reprise their roles, alongside new cast member Jazmine Wilkinson.

Alongside Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book, Little Angel Theatre will also stage The Smartest Giant in Town at St Martin’s Lane Theatre for the third year. Both productions will run simultaneously this Christmas, continuing Little Angel’s presence in the West End.