Little Angel Theatre announces new season

The north London venue has mapped out the remainder of 2024 and into 2025

Little Angel Theatre has announced plans for the upcoming season.

The season kicks off with The Mystery of Little Angel Theatre, an interactive detective adventure that combines live board game elements with an evidence hunt. This production, running from 21 September to 17 November 2024 in the Little Angel Studio, is designed for audiences aged six and up.

Following this, Rosie Robin and the Christmas Post, a festive show aimed at early years audiences, will run from 23 November 2024 to 5 January 2025 in the studio, catering to children aged two to five.

Returning to the stage after a successful national tour is Dogs Don’t Do Ballet by Anna Kemp and Sara Ogilvie. This production will be presented at Little Angel Theatre from 13 September to 16 November 2024 and is suitable for children aged three to eight.

Another beloved production making a comeback is the musical adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks’ The Singing Mermaid, which will run from 23 November 2024 to 25 January 2025 at the theatre, also aimed at children aged three to eight.

In addition to in-house productions, Little Angel Theatre’s work will extend beyond London through a touring programme. This includes the ongoing national tour of Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book, which is currently six months into its run, and The Smartest Giant in Town, which will return to the West End this Christmas following a short UK tour.

Other Christmas productions include The Snowflake at Birmingham Rep, Finding Santa at Mac Birmingham, and Me… at the Tobacco Factory in Bristol.

Artistic director Samantha Lane and executive director Peta Swindall said today: “We’re thrilled to announce a spectacular new season at Little Angel Theatre, featuring two brand new productions – dive into the brain-teasing interactive adventure The Mystery of Little Angel Theatre combining live board game elements with a thrilling evidence hunt, and for our youngest theatre-goers, Rosie Robin and the Christmas Post will bring festive magic and joy.

“We’re also bringing back two beloved classics: Dogs Don’t Do Ballet and The Singing Mermaid. We look forward to welcoming everyone, from super sleuths to ballet-lovers and mermaid fans to festive enthusiasts, to our season of unforgettable stories and enchanting performances!”