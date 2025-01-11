Listen to concept album from new musical Clockwork Christmas

Some fantastic theatre names appear in the show

Christmas may be past, but there’s always reason to be excited about new musicals that may be making their way to the stage in the future!

Inspired by a short story by Nobel Laureate Heinrich Böll, new musical Clockwork Christmas marks a collaboration between composer Craig Adams (Lift, Thérèse Raquin), lyricist Anton Mouzykantskii, and book writer Daria Aksenova.

The eight-track album was recorded at Abbey Road: Angel Studios in London with a 12-piece orchestra. The cast includes Kerry Ellis, Peter Forbes, Lucy St. Louis, Claire Moore (Miss Saigon, Calendar Girls), Lauren Byrne (Six, Matilda), Louis Maskell and Soophia Foroughi (The Prince of Egypt).

Mouzykantskii produced the album, which features orchestrations and arrangements by Grigory Losenkov, music direction by Dave Rose, engineering by Haydn Bendall, and mixing and mastering by Vlad Avy. The cover artwork was created by Olga Efimenko and Stephanie Dvoyak.