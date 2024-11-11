101 Dalmatians musical to transfer to London for summer run

101 Dalmatians The Musical will transfer to London for a six-week run next summer.

The musical is based on Dodie Smith’s classic story and features music and lyrics by Douglas Hodge, with a book by Johnny McKnight and stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris.

Directed by Bill Buckhurst, the production includes set design by David Woodhead, costumes by Sarah Mercadé, and choreography by Lucy Hind. The creative team also includes musical supervisor Alfonso Casado Trigo, orchestrator Jack Hopkins, puppet designer Jimmy Grimes, lighting designer James Whiteside, and sound designer Chris Whybrow. Leigh Stanford Thompson serves as musical director, and casting is by Lucy Casson.

The story follows Cruella de Vil as she schemes to capture Dalmatian puppies to create a fur coat, placing Pongo, Perdi, and their litter of pups in danger.

Following its UK tour, the adaptation will open at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on Friday 18 July and run until Saturday 30 August 2025.

General booking opens on Tuesday 12 November at 10 am, with casting for the London run still to be confirmed.

The show continues to tour the UK through early January 2025, with Faye Tozer and Kerry Ellis alternating in the role of Cruella de Vil in selected cities. 101 Dalmatians was first performed at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in London in 2022.