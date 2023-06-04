Leading man found for Hamilton first international tour

The highly acclaimed production of Hamilton is set to embark on its international tour, and producers Jeffrey Seller and Michael Cassel have found their leading man.

Jason Arrow, who originally portrayed Alexander Hamilton in the Australian cast when the musical premiered in Sydney in March 2021, will return to take the show across continents over the coming months.

Cassel expressed his enthusiasm for continuing Arrow’s legacy with the production, stating: “Jason’s nuanced, thoughtful and searing rendition of Alexander Hamilton has been beloved by audiences throughout Australia and New Zealand.”

Arrow himself expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to continue playing one of theater’s most iconic roles, adding: “Playing Alexander Hamilton has been the single greatest honour of my career and I am so proud to have the opportunity to continue to learn so much from this character”

While the full cast for the international tour is yet to be announced, the production’s Manila premiere is scheduled for September. The musical will then make its Middle East debut at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena in January 2024. Additional cities for the tour are expected to be revealed soon.

Tickets for the ongoing Auckland and upcoming Manila and Abu Dhabi seasons are now available for purchase.

Since its Broadway premiere in August 2015, Hamilton has garnered widespread critical acclaim and enthusiastic audience reception. The musical has successfully staged productions in London’s West End, Australia, Germany, and most recently, New Zealand.

The show has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and is directed by Thomas Kail with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of the first Treasury Secretary and Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

It features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G LaPointe.

The show continues in the West End, while a UK and Ireland tour will commence later this year. Casting for that tour has not yet been confirmed. Tickets for these are on sale below.