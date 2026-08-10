Layton Williams to embark on solo tour

WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award winner Layton Williams will celebrate 20 years since making his professional stage debut with a new UK tour, Layton Live.

The production will tour from 23 February to 4 April 2027, visiting more than 20 towns and cities including Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Cardiff and Sheffield, before concluding with a London performance at the Adelphi Theatre on 4 April.

Described as a concert-style show combining music, dance and storytelling, Layton Live will reflect on Williams’ career, featuring songs and stories inspired by his work across stage and screen. The performance revisits productions including Billy Elliot, Hairspray, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Cabaret and Titanique, alongside television projects such as Bad Education and Strictly Come Dancing.

Before embarking on the tour, Williams will appear as King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar at both The London Palladium and Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The tour opens at the Corn Exchange in Newbury on 23 February before visiting the Royal Concert Hall in Harrogate (24 February), Manchester Opera House (25 February), Derby Theatre (26 February) and Royal and Derngate in Northampton (28 February).

In March, the production plays Lighthouse, Poole (3 March), Cheltenham Town Hall (5 March), King’s Theatre, Edinburgh (7 March), Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow (8 March), Perth Theatre (9 March), Eden Court, Inverness (10 March), Birmingham Town Hall (12 March), New Victoria Theatre, Woking (16 March), Fareham Live (18 March), Wyvern Theatre, Swindon (19 March), Blackpool Grand Theatre (20 March), Oxford Playhouse (22 March), Northern Stage, Newcastle (23 March), Theatr Clwyd, Mold (24 March) and the New Theatre, Cardiff (30 March).

The final leg of the tour visits the Crucible in Sheffield (1 April), The Stables in Milton Keynes (2 April), The Anvil in Basingstoke (3 April) and concludes at the Adelphi Theatre in London on 4 April.

Pre-sale tickets are available from today, 10 August, with general booking opening on 11 August.