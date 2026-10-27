Jack Wolfe, Luca Pasqualino and more join An Oak Tree

Luca Pasqualino, Katherine Parkinson, Jamael Westman and Jack Wolfe are the latest four performers set to join Tim Crouch for performances of An Oak Tree at The Other Palace, as part of a very large, rotating line-up of guest performers.

Written and performed by Crouch, the play sees a different guest artist join him for every performance, without having read or rehearsed the play beforehand. It runs until 15 November 2026.

Pasqualino will perform on 31 October in the evening, Parkinson will perform on 14 November, Westman will appear at the matinee on 7 November, while Wolfe will perform at the matinee on 31 October.

Upcoming performances include Khalid Abdalla on 13 November, Hammed Animashaun on 29 October, Mathew Baynton on 28 October, Phoebe Campbell on 27 October, George Fouracres on 10 November, Dónal Finn on 1 November, Brian Gleeson on 30 October, Jack Holden on 11 November, Suranne Jones on 15 November, Aysha Kala on 5 November, Adrian Lester on 3 November, Katie Leung on 12 November, Hugh Skinner on 4 November, Reece Shearsmith on 6 November, Rosie Sheehy on 7 November and Ria Zmitrowicz on 8 November.

Since its premiere in 2005, An Oak Tree has been performed hundreds of times in more than 19 countries, with over 350 performers taking on the role of the guest artist.