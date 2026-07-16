The Other Palace season to showcase three hit solo shows from Francesca Moody Productions

Exclusive: A new season of work produced by Francesca Moody Productions will take place at The Other Palace this autumn and winter.

The programme features all original work that started its life at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Moody, who originated both Fleabag and Baby Reindeer, has built a reputation for championing new voices. She was a guest on a recent episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast, which you can listen to for free below.

The Other Palace season will showcase some of the company’s most successful work to date. Up first is Tim Crouch’s An Oak Tree, which will play from 7 October to 15 November, with guest actors to be announced. Described as the pioneer of the cold-read, it first premiered in 2005 and has since been performed in 19 countries, with over 350 guest artists.

The story follows a father who has lost his daughter in a car accident and the driver of the car, who is a stage hypnotist. Their first meeting occurs when the father volunteers for the hypnotist’s act, resulting in an exploration of grief, suggestion, and the power of the mind. An Oak Tree is directed by Crouch, Karl James and Andy Smith, with music by Pete Gill, piano by Simon Crane and production management by JBPM.

After that, expect unhinged chaos with Garry Starr: Classic Penguins, from 22 October to 3 January 2027. Created by Damien Warren-Smith, the unpredictable voice of contemporary comedy is known for his physical and anarchic performances. In Classic Penguins, he plans to save books from extinction by performing every Penguin Classic novel ever written, mostly naked, but with flippers. Cal McCrystal directs while the show has design by takis and lighting by Lily Dawford, production management is again by JBPM.

From 19 November 2026 to 10 January 2027, dark comedy Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Might Happen will run. The one-person play by Marcelo Dos Santos centres on a stand-up comedian who, after years of dating apps and casual encounters, believes he has found a meaningful relationship, only to undermine it. Actor Steven Webb will reprise his role as the Comedian from the US premiere earlier this year. The monologue is directed by Matthew Xia, with designer Kat Heath, lighting designer Elliot Griggs, sound designer Max Pappenheim, and production managers JBPM.

Across the season, over 4000 tickets will be priced at £20.

Moody shared her excitement about bringing work that started at the Fringe to London this autumn, saying: “All three shows push the boundaries of great storytelling, united by a playful theatricality and led by three brilliant and singular performers.”

The producer added that Fleabag and Baby Reindeer “have proven that daring solo shows can transcend the festival environment and captivate the world,” adding, “We are in the business of building modern classics and the opportunity to do that by sharing these shows with a wider audience is truly thrilling.”

In addition to the season, FMP will host Shedinburgh, a new purpose-built venue at Assembly Checkpoint in Edinburgh from 7 to 30 August. Afterwards, the initiative will move to the Maria Theatre at the Young Vic from 19 September to 10 October.