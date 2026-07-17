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The Oresteia, the Odyssey and Lloyd Webber warns of Broadway tragedy

It’s a packed week of theatre news

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

Sarah Crompton

Sarah Crompton

| London | New York |

17 July 2026

The Odyssey and Andrew Lloyd Webber
The Odyssey and Andrew Lloyd Webber, photos by Johhan Persson and Tricia Baron

Welcome to the WhatsOnStage Podcast!

Sarah Crompton and Alex Wood discuss Simon Stone’s new adaptation of The Orestia, out in the same week as Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster, and another example of the huge appeal of the Greeks.

They talk about the cult surrounding Jonathan Larson, the composer of Rent, and ask whether Andrew Lloyd Webber is right when he puts the early closure of Cats: The Jellicle Ball down to the impossibility of producing theatre in New York’s famous heartland.

Crompton and Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past, and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms – including Apple Podcasts and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode!

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