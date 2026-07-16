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Cast confirmed for Shostakovich play Holy Fool

The life of the venerated composer is brought to the stage

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

16 July 2026

Benjamin O'Mahoney and Jenna Augen, photos supplied by the production
Benjamin O’Mahoney and Jenna Augen, photos supplied by the production

Benjamin O’Mahony will star as Soviet composer Dmitri Shostakovich in the world premiere of Holy Fool.

The new play by Rosalind Adler and Lea Sellers is inspired by the true story of Shostakovich and his efforts to preserve his artistic voice under Joseph Stalin’s regime. A press night is scheduled for 3 September. Running at Park Theatre from 27 August to 10 October, it is directed by Kate Fahy.

O’Mahony (Ripper Street) will play Shostakovich – joined by Jenna Augen (Kyoto) as Nina, Phoebe Pryce (The Merchant of Venice) as Katya and Fergus O’Donnell (I May Destroy You) as Izaak.

Set during the height of Stalin’s reign, the play follows Shostakovich as he navigates the dangers of life under an authoritarian regime.

The creative team includes set designer Will Fricker, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick and sound designer Julian Starr.

Holy Fool is presented by Park Theatre and Wild Yak, together with co-producer Alexander “Sandy” Marshall.

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