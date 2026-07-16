The Cherry Orchard announces further West End cast

Ian Rickson reunites with Conor McPherson for the new production of Anton Chekhov’s play

The Cherry Orchard has revealed further casting ahead of its West End run.

It has been confirmed that Stephen Mangan will play Lopakhin opposite Kristin Scott Thomas as Lyubov Ranevskaya in Anton Chekhov’s play, presented in a new adaptation by Conor McPherson and directed by Ian Rickson.

They will be joined by Ruby Bentall as Sharlotta, Megan Cusack as Dunyasha, Karl Johnson as Firs, Noof Ousellam as Yasha, Nadia Parkes as Anya, Jack Riddiford as Trofimov, Vinette Robinson as Varya, Shubham Saraf as Yepikhodov and Peter Wight as Gaev. Further casting is to be announced.

The production runs at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 3 October 2026 to 9 January 2027, with a press night on 13 October. It reunites Mangan with Rickson, following their collaboration on The Birthday Party in 2018.

Rickson and Scott Thomas also previously worked together on The Seagull, in which Scott Thomas won the Olivier Award for Best Actress for her performance as Arkadina. Rickson and McPherson reunite after earlier collaborations on The Weir and Uncle Vanya.

Chekhov’s final play follows Lyubov Ranevskaya as she returns to her family estate to find her beloved cherry orchard under threat, confronting the changing social and economic landscape of turn-of-the-century Russia.

The creative team includes set designer Chloe Lamford, costume designer Sussie Juhlin-Wallén, lighting designer Bruno Poet, sound designer Tom Gibbons, composer Stephen Warbeck, movement director Shelley Maxwell and casting director Amy Ball.

The Cherry Orchard is produced in the West End by Sonia Friedman Productions and Winkler and Smalberg.