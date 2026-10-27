An Inspector Calls to return for London run and tour in 2027

Stephen Daldry’s revival of J B Priestley’s An Inspector Calls will tour the UK and Ireland from September 2027, following its previous tour in 2024 and 2025.

The play follows the prosperous Birling family, whose dinner party is interrupted by the unexpected arrival of Inspector Goole. His investigation into the death of a young woman reveals information that challenges the family’s account of their lives and actions.

Daldry’s production was first staged at the National Theatre in 1992. It has since won 19 major awards, including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards, and has been seen by more than six million theatregoers worldwide.

Daldry said: “When we first created An Inspector Calls at the National Theatre in 1992, none of us could have imagined that we would still be touring the production 35 years later. It’s extraordinary that Priestley’s play continues to resonate so strongly with audiences, and perhaps more importantly, that its message remains as relevant today as ever. I’m delighted that a new generation of audiences will have the opportunity to experience it on this latest tour.”

The tour opens at Alexandra Palace Theatre in London (3 to 25 September 2027), before visiting Aylesbury Waterside Theatre (1 to 9 October), Grand Opera House, Belfast (12 to 16 October), Gaiety Theatre, Dublin (19 to 23 October), King’s Theatre, Edinburgh (2 to 6 November), Blackpool Grand Theatre (9 to 13 November), Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (16 to 20 November), Eastbourne Congress Theatre (23 to 27 November), Festival Theatre, Malvern (30 November to 4 December), The Lowry, Salford (11 to 22 January 2028), Theatre Royal, Norwich (1 to 5 February), The Alexandra, Birmingham (8 to 12 February), Darlington Hippodrome (15 to 19 February), Milton Keynes Theatre (22 to 26 February), Theatre Royal, Nottingham (29 February to 4 March), Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (7 to 11 March), Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (14 to 18 March), Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury (21 to 25 March), Liverpool Empire (28 March to 1 April), Hull New Theatre (4 to 8 April), Sunderland Empire (24 to 29 April), Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (9 to 13 May) and Leeds Grand Theatre (23 to 27 May).

The creative team comprises designer Ian MacNeil, lighting designer Rick Fisher, composer Stephen Warbeck and associate director Charlotte Peters. The production is presented by PW Productions.