An Inspector Calls announces complete cast for London run and UK tour

Complete casting has now been revealed for the previously announced UK tour of JB Priestley’s An Inspector Calls.

Director Stephen Daldry’s acclaimed National Theatre production will embark on a new tour across 2024 and 2025, following a sold-out season in 2022.

The play delves into the lives of the prosperous Birling family when Inspector Goole disrupts their dinner party with inquiries about the death of a young woman. Since its inception in 1992, Daldry’s production has garnered 19 major awards, including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards, and has been seen by over 5 million theatregoers worldwide.

Starring as Inspector Goole will be Tim Treloar, alongside Jackie Morrison (as Mrs Birling), Jeffrey Harmer (as Mr Birling), Tom Chapman (as Gerald Croft), Leona Allen (as Sheila Birling), George Rowlands (as Eric Birling) and Alice Darling (as Edna).

The company is completed by Katy Dean, Michael Gukas, Pena Iiyambo, Simon Pothecary and Philip Stewart.

Casting is by Helena Palmer.

Opening at Alexandra Palace for a three-week run on 30 August, the tour will then visit various cities including Stoke, Darlington, Bristol, Belfast, Leicester, Eastbourne, Liverpool, Aylesbury, Salford, Norwich, Southampton, Shrewsbury, Hull, Cardiff, Blackpool, Wolverhampton, Truro, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Sunderland, Sheffield, Bradford, Birmingham, Llandudno, Milton Keynes and Wimbledon.

Tickets for select venues are on sale below.