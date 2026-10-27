The Book Thief musical to have London run next summer

The musical adaptation of Markus Zusak’s bestselling novel The Book Thief will have its London premiere next summer.

The show will run at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in 2027, directed by Tom Jackson Greaves. It features music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, with a libretto by bestselling author Jodi Picoult (My Sister’s Keeper) and playwright Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach).

It is a co-production between the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, DEM Productions and Writers’ Cage, with Andrew Paradis, in association with Bethany Cooper Productions, based on the original Bolton Octagon production.

Set in Germany in 1940, the story follows Liesel Meminger, a 12-year-old girl who steals books during the Second World War. Death narrates the story, having grown weary after carrying away countless souls and searching for a story that might renew their faith in humanity.

Jackson Greaves said: “I am thrilled to be leading this incredible musical into its next chapter, alongside our brilliant writers and creative team. It’s a story that needs to be heard now more than ever and I cannot wait for a London audience to experience it.”

Picoult and McDonald said: “We couldn’t be prouder to present this new, gorgeous incarnation of The Book Thief in London. As Americans, we are very much aware of how quickly fascism can take hold of a country – this show is the right story, at exactly the right time.”

Samsel and Anderson added: “We are so excited to bring this score back to life on stage, with some new songs that have grown and changed with the show’s evolution.”

The Book Thief will run at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 24 July to 28 August 2027, with a press night on 30 July.

See the remainder of the venue’s season announcement here.