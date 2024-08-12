The Rolling Stones drama Redlands reveals complete cast

Brenock O’Connor and Jasper Talbot are set to play music legends Keith Richards and Mick Jagger

Chichester Festival Theatre has announced casting for the forthcoming world premiere of Redlands.

Written by Charlotte Jones and helmed by CFT artistic director Justin Audibert, the new play revolves around the infamous 1960s drugs trial of Keith Richards and Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones.

It is scheduled to run from 20 September until 18 October 2024, with a press night set for 30 September.

The cast includes Anthony Calf (One Day) as Michael Havers QC, Ben Caplan (Call the Midwife) as Allen Klein/George Harrison, Clive Francis (Enron) as Cecil Havers, Louis Landau (Butterfly) as Nigel Havers, Emer McDaid (Game of Thrones) as Marianne Faithfull, Brenock O’Connor (Game of Thrones) as Keith Richards, Olivia Poulet (The Thick of It) as Carol Havers, and Jasper Talbot (Broadchurch) as Mick Jagger, alongside Melody Chikakane Brown (as Constable Slade/Daphne), Lara Rose McCabe (ensemble), Sam Pay (as Inspector Dineley/Judge Block), Akshay Sharan (as PC Willis/Vivek Chakrabarti), Ella Tekere (ensemble), Riley Woodford (ensemble) and Adam Young (Sniderman/Derek Carter).

The creative team features set designer Joanna Scotcher, costume designer Ryan Dawson Laight, lighting designer Matt Daw, composer and orchestrator Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, sound designer Claire Windsor, musical director Alan Berry, movement director Shanelle ‘Tali’ Fergus, associate director Julia Head and casting director Ginny Schiller.