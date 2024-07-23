I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire extends London run

The UK premiere is currently being staged at Southwark Playhouse Borough

The UK premiere of I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire by Samantha Hurley has extended its limited run at Southwark Playhouse Borough.

First seen at Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre in NYC in July 2023, the farcical play revolves around eighth grader Shelby Hinkley, who, coping with familial neglect and social ridicule, becomes obsessed with actor Tobey Maguire. She decides to kidnap him and marry him in her basement, only to discover that her fantasies might not align with reality.

The cast features Tessa Albertson (Shrek the Musical) as Shelby Hinkley, Kyle Birch (A Strange Loop) as Brenda Dee Cankles and Anders Hayward (Adults) as Tobey Maguire.

Under the direction of Tyler Struble, the creative team includes set designer Rodrigo Hernandez Martinez, lighting designer Holly Ellis, sound designer Jamie Lu, and costume designer Reuben Speed. General management is handled by Katy Galloway Productions, casting by Harry Blumenau Casting, and production management by Chloe Stally-Gibson.

It is produced by Jacob Stuckelman, with associate producer Matt Krauss, and co-producers Zachary Hausman, Robin Aren, and Andrew Patino.

I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire will now run until 24 August (instead of 10 August).