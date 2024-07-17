I Am Harvey Milk European premiere staging and casting announced

Joel Harper-Jackson and Sierra Boggess will star in the oratorio which celebrates the life of the gay rights activist

Exclusive: The European premiere of I Am Harvey Milk will be staged in London this October.

Presented by Chorus Productions in support of the LGBTQ charity Stonewall, Kirk Jameson (Song From Far Away) will direct the staging, which features music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa (Big Fish, The Addams Family).

Described as “part choral work, part theatre piece”, I Am Harvey Milk tells the story of the celebrated gay rights activist, from his childhood to his rise as the first openly gay man to hold public office in California and finally to his assassination in 1978.

Joel Harper-Jackson will take on the titular role in the production. His previous stage credits include Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Cock, Kinky Boots and Jesus Christ Superstar.

He will be joined on stage by Sierra Boggess in the role of ‘Woman’. Bogess originated the role of Christine Daaé in Love Never Dies in London’s West End and also played the character in the 25th anniversary concert production of The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall, on Broadway and in Las Vegas. Her other Broadway credits include Disney’s The Little Mermaid, School of Rock, Master Class, It Shoulda Been You and Harmony.

Portraying Young Harvey in the production will be Cian Eagle-Service who has previously been seen in shows such as Oliver!, The Prince of Egypt, Mary Poppins, Les Misérables and Roald Dahl’s The Witches.

The creative team also features Jonathan Gill as musical director and Khiley Williams as movement director.

I Am Harvey Milk will run for two performances at London’s Cadogan Hall on Sunday 27 October 2024.